Amazon Prime members can buy Chebio stick vacuum for $80
Technology
Amazon Prime members can grab the Chebio Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $80 (usually $150) until August 31, 2026.
At just five pounds, it's lightweight and easy to move around your space, perfect if you want cleaning to be quick and hassle-free.
Chebio vacuum traps 99.99% allergens
The Chebio vacuum has a swiveling head with LED headlights to spot hidden dust, an anti-tangle brush roll, and two suction modes for switching between floors and carpets.
It easily converts into a handheld for stairs or cars.
The HEPA filter traps 99.99% of allergens, great news if you have allergies or pets.
Users are impressed too; one said it worked "better than any Dyson" for picking up pet hair.
Three attachments make it handy for all sorts of messes.