Amazon Prime members can buy Chebio stick vacuum for $80

The Chebio vacuum has a swiveling head with LED headlights to spot hidden dust, an anti-tangle brush roll, and two suction modes for switching between floors and carpets.

It easily converts into a handheld for stairs or cars.

The HEPA filter traps 99.99% of allergens, great news if you have allergies or pets.

Users are impressed too; one said it worked "better than any Dyson" for picking up pet hair.

Three attachments make it handy for all sorts of messes.