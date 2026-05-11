Amazon Prime Video launches Clips for short vertical content previews
Technology
Amazon Prime Video just rolled out a new feature called Clips, letting you swipe through short, vertical previews of movies and shows (think TikTok, but for finding what to watch next).
It's designed to help you quickly discover something fun in Prime Video's huge library without endless scrolling.
Clips suggests content, starts US rollout
Clips suggests content based on your viewing history and lets you save titles, rent or buy instantly, or share snippets with friends straight from the app.
Tested with NBA highlights during the 2025-26 season, it's now rolling out to select US users on iOS, Android, and Fire tablets, with all mobile users getting access by summer.
Amazon is also updating its app with vertical posters and a new video player to make browsing even smoother.