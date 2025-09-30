Amazon refreshes Echo, Show devices with new AZ3 chips

Amazon just announced the Echo Dot Max, a revamped Echo Studio, plus upgraded Echo Show 8 and 11 smart displays. It's their first big hardware refresh with Panos Panay at the helm. The line-up also brings updates to Ring cameras, Blink security cameras, Fire TVs, and Kindles.

Echo Dot Max, revamped Echo Studio are the highlights The Echo Dot Max now packs two drivers and an AZ3 chip for way more bass than before.

The smaller-but-mightier Echo Studio has three drivers, a custom woofer, Dolby Atmos support, and spatial audio—all in a body that's 40% smaller.

The new Show 8 and 11 feature the more powerful AZ3 Pro chip and a 13MP camera with an autoframing sensor for video calls.

Pricing and availability Echo Dot Max starts at $100; Studio is $220.

The updated Show 8 goes for $180 while Show 11 is $220.

Preorders are open now—speakers ship October 29th, displays arrive November 12th.