Beats Powerbeats Fit earbuds with ANC launched in India

Apple-owned Beats just dropped the Powerbeats Fit earbuds in India for ₹24,900. Built for workouts, these buds pack active noise cancelation (ANC), transparency mode, and sweat/water resistance (IPX4). They're up for grabs from October 2 on Apple's online store.

Apple H1 chip powers the buds Powered by Apple's H1 chip, you get smooth device switching and hands-free Siri on iOS.

Android users aren't left out—there's one-tap pairing and custom controls via the Beats app.

Battery life is solid: 7 hours per earbud, stretching to 30 hours with the case.

Other features include adaptive EQ, on-ear controls Four wingtip sizes help keep the buds secure during runs or gym sessions.

Dual beam-forming mics boost call clarity, while on-ear controls let you manage music and calls easily.

Adaptive EQ tunes sound to your ears, and ANC plus transparency mode let you switch between full focus or staying aware of your surroundings.