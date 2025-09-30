Want to be an astronaut? Here's how to apply
Ready for liftoff? SERA just opened up astronaut applications for a Blue Origin New Shepard mission, with astronaut selection announced September 30, 2025.
One citizen from each of India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Brazil, and Thailand will secure a seat on the mission—and there's even a sixth seat up for grabs if you're from a non-sanctioned country.
The big idea: making spaceflight more global and accessible.
How to apply
You can apply through SERA's Mission Control app on Telegram (it runs on the TON blockchain).
Earn 'SpaceDust' points by taking part in tasks and activities—the more you engage, the better your shot at selection.
Plus, the public gets to vote on which microgravity experiments fly, so students and innovators from partner countries can actually shape what happens in space.
What's the mission about?
Selected astronauts will spend 11 minutes in suborbital flight aboard Blue Origin's reusable New Shepard rocket—crossing the Karman line (that's 100km up: officially outer space).
It's a pretty cool move toward opening up human spaceflight and research to people everywhere.