Amazon retires most Nova AI models as Pieter Abbeel leads

Instead of sticking with the old Nova lineup, Amazon is putting its energy into frontier research and plans to reveal a new flagship model at the upcoming re:Invent conference.

Even with these changes, services like Nova Forge, which lets users build custom AI, are sticking around.

This big pivot follows recent layoffs and leadership changes in Amazon's AGI group, as the company aims to double down on cloud and enterprise AI tools while competitors like OpenAI and Google grab headlines.