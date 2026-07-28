Amazon retires most Nova AI models as Pieter Abbeel leads
Amazon is saying goodbye to most of its well-known Nova AI models, including Premier, Omni, Reel (for video), and Canvas (for images), as it shifts gears in its artificial intelligence strategy.
The company wants to focus more on developing next-gen frontier models, now led by researcher Pieter Abbeel.
Amazon plans flagship reveal at re:Invent
Instead of sticking with the old Nova lineup, Amazon is putting its energy into frontier research and plans to reveal a new flagship model at the upcoming re:Invent conference.
Even with these changes, services like Nova Forge, which lets users build custom AI, are sticking around.
This big pivot follows recent layoffs and leadership changes in Amazon's AGI group, as the company aims to double down on cloud and enterprise AI tools while competitors like OpenAI and Google grab headlines.