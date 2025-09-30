Next Article
Amazon sale: Best Philips vacuum cleaners to buy right now
Technology
Amazon's Great Indian Festival is here, and Philips vacuum cleaners are seeing some special discounts.
From powerful bagless models to handy cordless sticks, these deals make it way easier (and cheaper) to keep your space clean.
Check out the best models on discount
- PowerPro FC9352/01: Bagless, 1900W suction, lightweight and great for pet hair.
SpeedPro Handheld: Handheld with 180° suction and a 30-minute battery—perfect for quick messes.
Cordless Stick Vacuum: Runs up to 40 minutes per charge; comes with a mini turbo brush and LED nozzle for spotting dust.
If you've been thinking about upgrading your cleaning game or just want something that makes chores less of a hassle, these festival offers are definitely worth a look!