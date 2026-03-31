Amazon Spring Sale discounts Insignia 55-inch TV to $179.98

Insignia Fire TV delivers 4K picture

You get crisp 4K resolution, a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, and plenty of ports (HDMI, AV, and USB) for gaming or connecting devices.

The Fire TV platform means instant access to Prime Video, Disney Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Bonus: it supports HDMI eARC audio, DTS Virtual X-Sound, parental controls, HDR visuals, and works seamlessly with Alexa, making it a solid pick for both movie nights and everyday binge-watching.