Amazon Spring Sale drops Pixel Buds Pro 2 to $169

Pixel Buds Pro 2 audio features

Pixel Buds Pro 2 pack a custom Tensor A1 chip and dual 11mm drivers for crisp audio.

Recent updates brought Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection, making noise-cancellation even better.

With Bluetooth 5.4, you get features like Auracast and Android's Audio Sharing, perfect if you want to connect multiple buds at once.

Plus, their stemless design with a stabilizer keeps them comfy all day.