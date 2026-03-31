Amazon Spring Sale drops Pixel Buds Pro 2 to $169
Technology
Amazon's Big Spring Sale just dropped the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 price from $229 to $169, a solid 26% discount.
If you've been eyeing premium wireless earbuds, this is a rare chance to grab them for much less.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 audio features
Pixel Buds Pro 2 pack a custom Tensor A1 chip and dual 11mm drivers for crisp audio.
Recent updates brought Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection, making noise-cancellation even better.
With Bluetooth 5.4, you get features like Auracast and Android's Audio Sharing, perfect if you want to connect multiple buds at once.
Plus, their stemless design with a stabilizer keeps them comfy all day.