Amazon Spring Sale offers Google TV streamer 4K at $80

Streamer 4K aggregates 800+ channels

The Streamer 4K features a tidy home screen that pulls content from different services and gives you access to more than 800 free channels.

It's faster than the last version, with double the memory for smoother browsing.

The remote offers voice search and a customizable button for quick app access. Plus, you can control lights or check security feeds right from your TV thanks to Google Home and Matter support.

Both Wi-Fi and Ethernet are built in, so it fits pretty much any setup.