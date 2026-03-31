Amazon Spring Sale offers Google TV streamer 4K at $80
Amazon's Spring Sale has the Google TV Streamer 4K for just $80 (usually $100).
This all-in-one streaming device brings together your favorite apps, live TV, casting from your phone, and even smart home controls, all with crisp 4K and HDR support.
If you've been wanting to upgrade your setup without spending a fortune, this deal might be the perfect excuse.
Streamer 4K aggregates 800+ channels
The Streamer 4K features a tidy home screen that pulls content from different services and gives you access to more than 800 free channels.
It's faster than the last version, with double the memory for smoother browsing.
The remote offers voice search and a customizable button for quick app access. Plus, you can control lights or check security feeds right from your TV thanks to Google Home and Matter support.
Both Wi-Fi and Ethernet are built in, so it fits pretty much any setup.