Amazon survey finds AI curiosity but fundamentals drive smartphone buying
Amazon's survey shows that while 82% of people are curious about AI features like smart suggestions and photo editing, most still care more about solid performance (87%), long battery life (79%), and good cameras (77%).
The sweet spot for buying is the ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 range.
Action suggestions, generative photo editing lead
Action suggestions, generative photo editing, and visual search are the top AI picks, but battery life remains the biggest letdown for many.
Reviews matter more than discounts when choosing a phone.
As Amazon's Zeba Khan, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, put it, "While AI has moved from a talking point to an expectation, customers are just as clear about the fundamentals that still matter, like performance, battery, camera. They are also willing to pay more for the device that gets it right."