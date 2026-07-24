Amazon takes on Netflix with games inside Prime Video
What's the story
Amazon has announced the integration of its Luna cloud gaming service into Prime Video, making games available on Fire TVs in the US and UK. The move is part of Amazon's strategy to turn Prime Video into a comprehensive entertainment platform, similar to Netflix's approach with party games over recent years. The new "Games" tab on Prime Video lets Prime members play using their phone or controller.
Game offerings
A range of games will be available
The integration of Luna into Prime Video will bring a range of games, including titles like Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports FC 26, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
The library will also include titles such as Clue and cult classics such as Taboo, as well as titles developed by Amazon's own gaming division.
These include the Courtroom Chaos series and co-op card battler Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite.
Accessibility focus
Making gaming more accessible
Amazon's goal with this move is to make gaming more accessible to everyone, irrespective of their experience or budget.
The tech giant wants Luna to reach a wider audience by eliminating the need for costly consoles or gaming PCs and making games as easily accessible as movies or TV shows.
Jeff Gattis, Amazon's general manager of gaming, said this integration will help Prime members discover games more naturally and spend less time searching.
Future expansion
New games every month
Amazon plans to add new games every month. The tech giant also intends to expand this service to more devices and countries in the coming months.
While Luna is included with Prime Video on Fire TV, there's also a standalone app available for $9.99/month for those who want more features through it.