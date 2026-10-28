Amazon unveils 5 new Alexa devices including Alexa photo frame
Technology
Amazon just revealed five fresh Alexa devices, with some cool upgrades for your smart home setup.
The highlight is the Alexa Photo Frame, a 10-inch anti-glare display that auto-selects your best seasonal photos (and skips random screenshots).
Prime members even get unlimited photo storage, making it easy to relive memories.
Echo devices add hub camera TV
The new Echo Dot now doubles as a smart home hub and Wi-Fi extender, so controlling your gadgets (and getting a stronger signal) is simpler.
There's also the Echo Studio with Home Camera for smarter interactions, and the massive Echo Show 16, complete with Fire TV built in, if you're looking to level up your streaming game.