Amazon unveils Alexa devices including Echo Dot hub and Studio
Amazon just revealed a fresh batch of Alexa-powered devices, aiming to make smart homes even smarter.
The highlights? A revamped Echo Dot with a built-in hub and the Echo Studio with Home Camera, now featuring an integrated camera for AI-driven voice and visual control.
There are also new smart displays and accessories, all designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine.
Amazon announces prices for Alexa devices
The updated Echo Dot comes in at $99.99 with better home integration.
The Echo Studio with Home Camera, packing object recognition tech, is $249.99.
For sleep tracking fans, the bedside Echo Time clock starts at $199.99.
And if you're into big screens, the 16-inch Echo Show 16 is up for preorder at $499.99.
As Amazon puts it, they want Alexa to be an even more integral part of your daily routine.