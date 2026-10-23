Amazon unveils Blink Mini 4K+ indoor camera available for preorder

Amazon just revealed the Blink Mini 4K+, an indoor security camera that records in crisp 4K.

It's packed with features like HDR, night vision, and a handy 10x digital zoom.

You also get dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for faster connections and a built-in siren for extra peace of mind.

Preorders are open now; shipping dates vary by model — some release on October 27, 2026, while others ship on January 1, 2027.