Amazon unveils Blink Mini 4K+ indoor camera available for preorder
Amazon just revealed the Blink Mini 4K+, an indoor security camera that records in crisp 4K.
It's packed with features like HDR, night vision, and a handy 10x digital zoom.
You also get dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for faster connections and a built-in siren for extra peace of mind.
Preorders are open now; shipping dates vary by model — some release on October 27, 2026, while others ship on January 1, 2027.
Amazon launches additional Blink cameras
Alongside the Mini 4K+, Amazon rolled out the Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ (which can spin almost all the way around for $50) and the Spotlight 2K+ ($110), which lights up dark corners but needs a separate Sync Module to store footage.
If you want more coverage outdoors or at longer range, check out the new Frontier XR+ and Outdoor 2K XR+ cameras, also up for preorder now.