Amazon unveils Echo Show 16 with Fire TV, $499.99 preorder
Amazon just rolled out a fresh set of Alexa devices, headlined by the bigger, smarter Echo Show 16.
This smart display packs a 16-inch screen, built-in Fire TV, and a built-in camera with night vision. It's up for preorder at $499.99.
There's also an Alexa Photo Frame that auto-syncs with your Amazon Photos, starting at $199.99.
Echo Studio, Dot and Time updates
The new Echo Studio now has a camera for object recognition and room monitoring ($249.99), while the updated Echo Dot doubles as a smart home hub and Wi-Fi extender ($99.99).
For your bedside, the Echo Time clock can track your sleep without wearables ($199.99).
With these launches, Amazon is making a clear play to stay ahead in the smart home game, offering more features that fit right into daily life, whether you're streaming music or managing your photos hands-free.