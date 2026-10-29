Amazon unveils Echo Show 16 with Fire TV, $499.99 preorder

The new Echo Studio now has a camera for object recognition and room monitoring ($249.99), while the updated Echo Dot doubles as a smart home hub and Wi-Fi extender ($99.99).

For your bedside, the Echo Time clock can track your sleep without wearables ($199.99).

With these launches, Amazon is making a clear play to stay ahead in the smart home game, offering more features that fit right into daily life, whether you're streaming music or managing your photos hands-free.