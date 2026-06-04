Amazon's next-generation Proteus robot takes on more heavy lifting

Amazon has unveiled its next-generation autonomous warehouse robot, Proteus, at the 'Delivering the Future' event in London. The launch is part of a broader €10 billion investment plan aimed at modernizing its fulfillment network and speeding up deliveries across Europe . The new Proteus can move heavy carts and materials within fulfillment centers while responding to natural-language commands from employees.

Automation upgrade The new Proteus robot can now work across facilities The new Proteus robot is a major upgrade over its predecessor, which worked in limited dock areas. The updated version can work across facilities and respond to natural-language commands, making it easier for employees to interact with it conversationally. Amazon says the goal of this development is to cut down on physically strenuous tasks like moving carts weighing up to 400kg and repetitive lifting within warehouses.

Job creation Amazon promises to create 25,000 jobs in Europe In a bid to counter the long-standing criticism that automation replaces jobs, Amazon has announced plans to create 25,000 jobs across European fulfillment centers in the coming years. The company argues that automation is creating new categories of employment in maintenance, engineering, and reliability functions. The next-generation Proteus is currently being tested in Amazon's labs and will be deployed across Europe by mid-2027.

Advertisement