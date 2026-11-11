Amazon unveils Ring Drone Cam and Rover Cam security lineup
Amazon is rolling out Ring Robotics, a fresh lineup of security cameras, including the Ring Drone Cam, which actually fly around your home or business and the Ring Rover Cam, a wheeled robot designed to patrol businesses.
The new Ring Drone Cam is an indoor gadget that records in 2K video and can rotate 360 degrees to capture different angles of a room and can sync up with other Ring devices.
It's set to launch for $249.99, shipping from January 27, 2027.
Ring Rover Cam 4K, AI Pilot
For businesses, there's the beefier Ring Rover Cam: it shoots up to 4K video, comes with a siren to scare off intruders, and will be available December 16, 2026, at $999.99.
Both cams use smart AI Pilot tech to navigate on their own and pack strong privacy features like TAKE, auto-shutdown when not in use, and clear signals when recording; something Amazon says directly tackles past privacy worries.