Amazon updates engineer rules to prioritize outcomes over AI tools
Technology
Amazon just updated its rules for software engineers, telling them to care less about which AI tools they use and more about what actually gets done.
In a memo, Vice President and distinguished engineer at Worldwide Amazon Stores Terk Terkowitz called for "Renaissance Developers" (engineers who mix smart AI use with good old human judgment).
The message: weaving AI into your work is now expected.
Amazon memo urges outcomes over metrics
The memo also warned against tracking easy stats like code lines or token counts, saying those don't really show if customers are happy or the business is growing.
Instead, Amazon wants engineers thinking big picture, how their work helps people in the long run.
Plus, learning where AI falls short is seen as a key part of growing as a developer.