Amazon updates Fire TV Stick 4K to Vega OS, faster
Technology
Amazon just dropped an updated Fire TV Stick 4K, now running on Vega OS instead of Android.
It's noticeably faster (think 20% to 40% faster) and can even be powered straight from your TV's USB port.
The regular price is $59.99, but it'll go for $29.99 during Prime Day next week, which is a pretty sweet deal.
Fire TV remote redesign, sideloading removed
The new remote feels better in hand thanks to its asymmetric shape, plus you get a metal home button, customizable Star button, and IR controls for things like soundbars.
On the software side, Vega OS brings over 2,000 new apps this year but drops support for sideloading apps, so it's more streamlined but less customizable than before.