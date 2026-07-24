Amazon upgrades Alexa+ with new AI features for smart homes
What's the story
Amazon is rolling out a major update for its Alexa+ assistant, making it smarter and more capable of handling complex instructions. The new version, currently in preview, will allow Alexa+ to connect with a range of smart home devices from brands like Bosch, Delta, Ecovacs, iRobot, and Whirlpool. The update uses Amazon's new AI developer toolkit to automatically route requests to the right device.
Enhanced functionality
Alexa+ can now handle complex requests
The update gives Alexa+ the ability to handle complex requests like "Alexa, my kid's soccer jersey could use a deep clean, but the tag says cold wash only."
In such cases, Alexa+ would automatically navigate through the washer's cycle options and select the right setting.
The new integrations are powered by Amazon's AI developer toolkit, which is supposed to simplify device makers' connection to Alexa+.
Advanced features
Alexa+'s current capabilities and 3rd-party services
Since its launch in February, Amazon's revamped AI assistant has been able to handle multi-step requests and help users create routines with their voice.
However, it currently only works with a handful of third-party services such as Ticketmaster, OpenTable, Uber, Thumbtack, Expedia, Yelp, Square, and Angi.
To expand this capability further into more brands' products and services, Alexa+ is adopting the Model Context Protocol (MCP).
Open-source standard
Model Context Protocol (MCP) explained
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open-source standard that allows AI models to connect with external systems and tools.
Amazon hopes this will give more brands the ability to interact with Alexa+.
Companies like Canva, Headspace, Priceline, Lyft, Cengage, and Virgin Atlantic are already planning integrations using MCP later this year.
Future prospects
MCP integrations to include payments and bookings
Among the upcoming integrations, Priceline will let customers browse hotel options and book trips directly through Alexa+.
Other companies like Atom Tickets, Cengage, Fandango, and Taskrabbit will also support payments through Amazon Wallet.
These developments show Amazon's commitment to making its AI assistant more versatile by integrating it with a wider range of products and services.