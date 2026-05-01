Amazon warns of multi-month recovery after Bahrain, U.A.E. drone strikes
Amazon's cloud services in Bahrain and the U.A.E. are still struggling after Iranian drone attacks back in March.
These strikes hit Amazon Web Services (AWS), the backbone for big names such as Netflix and Pfizer, causing major outages.
AWS is telling customers to move their data to other regions and restore from backups, since fixing everything could take months.
AWS has 31 services still down
Right now, 31 AWS services are still down in Bahrain and the U.A.E., with some outages dragging on since March.
The situation has gotten so bad that Amazon paused billing there.
AWS says it recommended customers migrate accessible resources to other regions and restore inaccessible resources from remote backups as soon as possible, but warns that recovery may take a while due to the damage from the attacks.