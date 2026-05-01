Amazon warns of multi-month recovery after Bahrain, U.A.E. drone strikes

AWS has 31 services still down

Right now, 31 AWS services are still down in Bahrain and the U.A.E., with some outages dragging on since March.

The situation has gotten so bad that Amazon paused billing there.

AWS says it recommended customers migrate accessible resources to other regions and restore inaccessible resources from remote backups as soon as possible, but warns that recovery may take a while due to the damage from the attacks.