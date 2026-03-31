Amazon wins Delta deal installing Leo terminals on 500 planes
Amazon just landed a big deal with Delta Air Lines to bring satellite-powered Wi-Fi to 500 planes starting in 2028.
This is Amazon's second major airline partnership (JetBlue was first, kicking off in 2027) and puts it head-to-head with Elon Musk's Starlink for the future of in-flight internet.
Soon, Delta's new US flights will have Amazon's Leo satellite terminals on board.
Amazon has launched over 200 satellites
Since last year, Amazon has launched more than 200 satellites and plans to launch over 20 more soon, all part of a $10 billion push to make its satellite internet available worldwide.
But competition is fierce: Starlink already has deals with Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.
To keep things on track, Amazon has even asked the FCC for more time to launch half of its planned 3,200 satellites.