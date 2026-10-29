Amazon's Alexa adds 100-plus voice shopping features starting October 29
Technology
Amazon's Alexa now comes with 100-plus new features to make shopping way easier.
Starting October 29, you can use your voice to create or edit shopping lists, manage subscriptions, and tweak delivery details (like changing addresses or leaving special drop-off notes) without lifting a finger.
Amazon's Alexa answers Prime, Audible billing
Alexa isn't just about shopping carts anymore. You can ask about your Prime or Audible subscriptions, including billing questions, right from Alexa.
Amazon says the number of people using agentic features has grown 8x, and over 400 million people have tried out Alexa's shopping tools in the past year alone.