Amazon's Alexa+ can place Uber Eats and Grubhub takeout orders Technology Mar 31, 2026

Amazon just made it easier to get takeout. Alexa+ can now place orders from Uber Eats and Grubhub for you.

With the new Alexa+ feature, you can chat naturally with Alexa to pick cuisines, browse menus, and tweak your order as you go.

To get started, simply link your Uber Eats or Grubhub account in the Alexa app; previous orders show up for quick reordering.

Just say something like, I want Italian delivered, and Alexa will walk you through the rest.