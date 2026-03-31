Amazon's Big Spring Sale drops Echo Show 11 to $169.99
Technology
Amazon's Big Spring Sale has dropped the Echo Show 11 to just $169.99 (from $219.99) until March 31, 2026.
That's a solid deal if you've been eyeing a smart display with a big screen and strong audio.
Echo Show 11 includes Alexa Plus
The Echo Show 11 features Alexa Plus for voice-controlled smart home management, a front camera for video calls, and a privacy button to mute microphone and camera when you want.
It comes in Glacier White or Graphite, so you can match your vibe, and if you prefer something smaller, the 8-inch version is also on sale.