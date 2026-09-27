Amazon's favorite Levoit vacuum drops to $130 for Prime members

At just 2.8kg, this cordless vacuum is easy to carry around and won't trip you up with cords.

The battery lasts up to 50 minutes per charge, and a five-stage filter grabs 99.9% of pet hair and dander (with a washable filter to save money).

You can even turn it into a handheld for cleaning stairs or couches.

No wonder it has over 9,300 five-star ratings overall!