Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet now $100 for limited time
Technology
Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is now just $100 (down from $140) for a limited time, with free shipping included.
If you trade in an old device, you can save up to another 20%.
The deal covers the Fire HD 10 tablet, making it a pretty sweet upgrade option.
Sharp 1080p display and parental controls
The Fire HD 10 packs a sharp 10.1-inch 1080p screen, faster performance, and Alexa for hands-free help.
Families will appreciate built-in parental controls and access to Amazon Kids+ content, so it's great for streaming, gaming, or keeping kids entertained safely.