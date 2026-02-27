Amazon's Holi store is live: Check out best deals
Amazon India's new Holi Store is live for 2026, packed with everything you need for the festival—think herbal gulal, sweets, pichkaris, party outfits, waterproof makeup, and even portable speakers.
The experience is smarter this year thanks to AI tools like Rufus (for personalized suggestions), Lens AI (search by photo), and quick review summaries.
You can also preview home decor in your space before buying.
Highlights of the sale
Expect up to 60% off on sweets and gifts—like Omay Foods treats at ₹383 or Phool's giftbox at ₹899.
Pre- and post-Holi care items are 40% off; laundry products go up to half price (Surf Excel Matic at ₹452).
Plus, spend over ₹2,000 to snag up to ₹200 cashback.
Amazon now for quick essentials
Amazon Now brings essentials to your door in minutes if you're in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, or Bengaluru—perfect for last-minute plans.
Prime members and credit card users get extra discounts too.