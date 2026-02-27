Amazon's Holi store is live: Check out best deals Technology Feb 27, 2026

Amazon India's new Holi Store is live for 2026, packed with everything you need for the festival—think herbal gulal, sweets, pichkaris, party outfits, waterproof makeup, and even portable speakers.

The experience is smarter this year thanks to AI tools like Rufus (for personalized suggestions), Lens AI (search by photo), and quick review summaries.

You can also preview home decor in your space before buying.