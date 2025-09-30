Next Article
Amazon's Kindle Kids e-readers are heavily discounted right now
Technology
Amazon is offering major discounts on its Kindle Kids e-readers right before Prime Big Deal Days on October 7.
The deals cover the Kindle Kids, Paperwhite Kids, and Colorsoft Kids models—all with 16GB storage, no ads, a protective cover, and an Amazon Kids Plus subscription.
Plus, there's a two-year "worry-free guarantee" for hardware issues.
Take up to $45 off
Here's the scoop: Kindle Kids is now $94.99 (six-inch display, six-week battery), Paperwhite Kids is $134.99 (seven-inch display, waterproof, 12-week battery), and Colorsoft Kids is $209.99 (color screen, eight-week battery).
Amazon Kids Plus unlocks tons of books and audiobooks for $5.99/month with Prime or $7.99 without.
Not just on Amazon—Best Buy and Target are matching these deals too!