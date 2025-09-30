Anker's new power bank can charge 2 laptops at once

Anker just dropped its Prime Power Bank (26k, 300W) at IFA 2025. Priced at $229.99 (with a launch discount to $184), it packs a 26,250mAh battery that fits TSA's carry-on rules—so you can actually take it on flights. It charges two laptops and a phone at once with dual USB-C and one USB-A port.

It supports super-fast recharging The power bank supports super-fast recharging—up to 80% in about 35 minutes using dual USB-C PD 3.1 inputs (250W total).

You can check the battery level on its built-in screen or through Anker's app.

Both USB-C ports deliver up to 140W each, so you won't see any slowdowns when charging your laptop.

Weighs just 600g At just 600g, the Anker is lighter than EcoFlow's Rapid Pro Power Bank (27k), which weighs in at 699g but offers a bit more capacity for $179.99.

Still, if portability matters most to you, Anker's option stands out for everyday carry.