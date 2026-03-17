Amazon's latest Echo smart displays see up to 25% discount
Amazon's latest Echo lineup, launched just last September, is now seeing its biggest discounts yet: up to 25% off.
The Echo Show 8 drops to $139.99 (from $180) and the larger Show 11 is now $169.99 (down from $220).
If you've been eyeing a smart display or speaker, this might be your moment.
Echo Show 8 and Show 11
The Echo Show 8 packs an 8.7-inch 720p (HD) display, wide viewing angles, a sharp 13MP camera for video calls, and stereo speakers, great for both music and catching up with friends.
The Show 11 increases the screen size to 11-inch and delivers fuller, room-filling audio with more bass and provides a higher-resolution 1080p (Full HD) display.
Both work hands-free with Alexa.
Echo Dot Max, Studio, and Spot
If audio is your thing, the Echo Dot Max is down to $74.99 (was $100), while the powerful Echo Studio sits at $189.99 (down from $220), with immersive sound and Atmos support.
Even the compact Echo Spot is discounted to $50 (was $80).
All in all: solid smart home upgrades without breaking the bank.