Amazon's latest Echo smart displays see up to 25% discount Technology Mar 17, 2026

Amazon's latest Echo lineup, launched just last September, is now seeing its biggest discounts yet: up to 25% off.

The Echo Show 8 drops to $139.99 (from $180) and the larger Show 11 is now $169.99 (down from $220).

If you've been eyeing a smart display or speaker, this might be your moment.