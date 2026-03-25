Amazon's Mega Tablet Day sale: Best deals on popular tablets
Amazon's Mega Tablet Days are here, with up to 30% off on popular tablets.
The sale is all about making quality devices more affordable, whether you need a tablet for streaming, schoolwork, or just everyday use.
Featured deals include the Apple iPad (2025), OnePlus Pad Go 2, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+.
Apple iPad (2025) to Lenovo Tab 10.1
The Apple iPad (2025) packs an A16 Bionic chip and a sharp 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, great for students or anyone juggling apps.
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 brings a roomy 12.1-inch screen and smooth performance for binge-watching or gaming.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ comes with S Pen support for creativity and notes, while Lenovo Tab 10.1 offers a 10.1-inch display and reliable battery life, making it a practical option for streaming and browsing.