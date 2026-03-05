Amazon's new AI can handle your hospital appointment calls
Amazon just dropped Connect Health, an AI-powered platform that can handle appointment-related calls—think appointment booking and verification—by plugging right into hospital records.
It runs 24/7 and uses advanced speech tech to make the whole process smoother for everyone.
Connect Health is already in use at real hospitals
Connect Health can instantly book appointments, escalate tricky cases, transcribe visits, draft notes, and link info to sources—with human oversight.
Real hospitals like UC San Diego Health have already saved a minute per call and cut call drop-offs by up to 60%.
One Medical has logged over a million visits with it so far.
The AI runs on HIPAA-eligible infrastructure
It uses HIPAA-eligible infrastructure (so your data stays private), trains with real clinician oversight, and works with big EHR systems.
No pricing details yet—but early results show staff get more time for important stuff while patients get faster access without tech headaches.