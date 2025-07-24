Amazon's new color Kindle makes reading more fun

Two versions—Standard and kids'

The Signature Edition ($279.99) packs 32GB storage, an auto-adjusting front light, and wireless charging—pretty handy upgrades.

The kids' bundle comes with the 16GB reader, two fun cover choices, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus for books and activities.

There was a hiccup with the Signature Edition's screen at launch, but Amazon fixed it up with software tweaks and display improvements.