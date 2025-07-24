Next Article
Amazon's new color Kindle makes reading more fun
Amazon just launched two fresh Kindle Colorsoft models, making color e-readers a bit more affordable.
The standard 16GB version is $249.99, and there's a kids' bundle for $269.99.
These follow last year's first-ever color Kindle, and Amazon says people are reading more on these colorful screens than on regular ones.
Two versions—Standard and kids'
The Signature Edition ($279.99) packs 32GB storage, an auto-adjusting front light, and wireless charging—pretty handy upgrades.
The kids' bundle comes with the 16GB reader, two fun cover choices, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus for books and activities.
There was a hiccup with the Signature Edition's screen at launch, but Amazon fixed it up with software tweaks and display improvements.