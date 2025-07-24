Next Article
Google introduces personalized shopping experience on Search
Google just dropped some handy new features to level up your online shopping.
Now you can set custom price drop alerts, track items by color and size, and even try on clothes virtually—all right from Search.
The goal? To make finding what you want easier and way more personal.
What's new in the personalized shopping experience?
You can now pick exactly when you want to get notified about price drops on your favorite items—no more generic alerts.
The virtual try-on tool lets you see how clothes look on your own photo (finally, no guessing!).
Coming this fall, Google's new AI Mode will suggest outfits or room ideas tailored just for you using vision tech and its massive Shopping Graph.