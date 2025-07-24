Google introduces AI mode, a smart shopping assistant
Google just dropped AI Mode, a smart shopping assistant built with Gemini AI and their massive Shopping Graph (think 50 billion products, updated hourly).
Just tell it what you're looking for—such as a "comfy hoodie" or a "minimalist lamp"—and it'll show you visual ideas linked straight to real items you can buy.
It can even auto-buy stuff for you
You can upload your photo to see how clothes might look on you (no more guessing if that jacket fits your vibe).
If you want something more specific, just keep chatting—AI Mode refines results as your taste evolves.
It also tracks prices and sends alerts when there's a deal. And with "agentic checkout," it can even auto-buy stuff for you when certain conditions are met.
Basically, it's like having a super-powered shopping buddy right in Google.