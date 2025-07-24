Google's new 'Try on' feature transforms online shopping
Google just rolled out a "Try On" feature in Search for US users, making online shopping way more interactive.
Now, you can upload a full-body photo and see how different outfits would actually look on you—no awkward guessing or endless returns.
The tool taps into Google's massive Shopping Graph, which has over 50 billion product listings, with more than 2 billion of those refreshed every hour.
You can now browse, save, and share your favorite looks
With "Try On," you can browse, save, and even share your favorite looks before buying.
There's also a new price tracking button that sends alerts when items in your size or color go on sale—perfect for snagging deals without the FOMO.
More upgrades are on the way this fall
Google says more upgrades are on the way this fall with "Vision Match," bringing features like outfit coordination and interior design inspo to the mix.
No exact date yet, but it sounds like virtual shopping is about to get even smarter.