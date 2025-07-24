Google's new 'Try on' feature transforms online shopping Technology Jul 24, 2025

Google just rolled out a "Try On" feature in Search for US users, making online shopping way more interactive.

Now, you can upload a full-body photo and see how different outfits would actually look on you—no awkward guessing or endless returns.

The tool taps into Google's massive Shopping Graph, which has over 50 billion product listings, with more than 2 billion of those refreshed every hour.