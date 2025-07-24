Amazon's 1st color Kindle for kids is here

The Colorsoft Kids is built for comics, graphic novels, and picture books with its bright color display. It supports Bluetooth headphones for audiobooks, offers the OpenDyslexic font to help make reading easier, and has a front light so kids can read comfortably anywhere.

Colorsoft vs Signature Edition

While the Signature Edition costs $280 and has more storage, the Kids version focuses on distraction-free reading at a lower price.

It's designed to give kids their own space to enjoy books—making it a solid pick if you want something simple and fun for younger readers.