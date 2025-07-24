ChatGPT now handles 20% of Google's daily searches
Big shift in the search world: For the first time in 10 years, Google's share has dropped below 90% as more people turn to AI tools like ChatGPT.
ChatGPT now handles up to 20% of daily searches that used to go through Google, with users loving its ad-free, all-in-one answers—especially for things like planning trips.
Google is rolling out an 'AI mode' for Search
To keep up, Google rolled out an "AI Mode" for Search and is betting big on artificial intelligence.
CEO Sundar Pichai says AI is key for growth, and Alphabet just posted $96.4 billion in Q2 revenue—a solid bump from last year.
Still, investors are cautious because cloud costs are rising fast.
On top of that, Google is facing two major antitrust trials that could even lead to a breakup of parts of the company, putting its future dominance in question.