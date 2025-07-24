ChatGPT now handles 20% of Google's daily searches

Google is rolling out an 'AI mode' for Search

To keep up, Google rolled out an "AI Mode" for Search and is betting big on artificial intelligence.

CEO Sundar Pichai says AI is key for growth, and Alphabet just posted $96.4 billion in Q2 revenue—a solid bump from last year.

Still, investors are cautious because cloud costs are rising fast.

On top of that, Google is facing two major antitrust trials that could even lead to a breakup of parts of the company, putting its future dominance in question.