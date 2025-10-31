Amazon's new Echo Dot Max and Studio redefine smart speakers

The Dot Max runs on Amazon's speedy AZ3 chip

The Echo Dot Max triples the bass compared to the previous Echo Dot (5th Gen), thanks to a built-in woofer and tweeter.

It runs on Amazon's speedy AZ3 chip for snappier voice commands and supports all the latest smart-home standards like Matter, Zigbee, and Thread.

The compact Echo Studio is now 40% smaller but still delivers Dolby Atmos spatial audio using an upgraded AZ3 Pro chip.