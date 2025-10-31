Amazon's new Echo Dot Max and Studio redefine smart speakers
Amazon just launched the Echo Dot Max and a revamped Echo Studio—both packing better sound, smarter features, and the new Alexa+ assistant.
These speakers aim to make your home setup easier (and your playlists louder).
The Dot Max runs on Amazon's speedy AZ3 chip
The Echo Dot Max triples the bass compared to the previous Echo Dot (5th Gen), thanks to a built-in woofer and tweeter.
It runs on Amazon's speedy AZ3 chip for snappier voice commands and supports all the latest smart-home standards like Matter, Zigbee, and Thread.
The compact Echo Studio is now 40% smaller but still delivers Dolby Atmos spatial audio using an upgraded AZ3 Pro chip.
Both models come with Omnisense sensors for better environmental awareness—think more responsive automation around your home.
The Dot Max costs $100; the Studio comes in at $220.
If you want premium sound plus next-level smart features in one package, these are worth a look.