Apple's self repair program now includes iPhone 17 lineup
What's the story
Apple has expanded its Self Service Repair program to include the new iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air. The move comes as part of Apple's ongoing efforts to make its products more repairable and sustainable. The program, first launched in 2022, gives customers access to genuine Apple parts and tools for home repairs.
Availability
Availability in different regions
The expanded Self Service Repair program is now available in the US, Canada, and select European countries. These include Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. However, it is worth noting that this service is not yet available in India or other regions outside North America and Europe.
Repair options
How Self Service Repair works
The Self Service Repair program allows users to order genuine replacement parts for common problems such as cracked screens, worn-out batteries, or damaged enclosures. The initiative is part of Apple's broader push toward sustainability and user empowerment by making its devices easier to maintain and extend their lifespan. Each product page on Apple's website also features repair manuals that guide users step-by-step through each process.