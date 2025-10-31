Next Article
Your next laptop could cost more thanks to AI
Technology
AI is having a big impact on tech prices—RAM and SSDs just got up to 30% more expensive this month.
The reason? Popular AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude are driving up demand for computing power, so major suppliers Samsung and SK Hynix (who control most of the market) have raised their prices.
Price jump hits memory chips inside everything from laptops to smartphones
This price jump hits the memory chips inside everything from laptops to smartphones.
With new types of RAM like DDR5 and HBM in high demand, supplies are tight and experts predict costs could keep climbing.
Big companies are locking in long-term deals to secure enough parts, but smaller brands are struggling—kind of like what happened during the crypto mining craze.