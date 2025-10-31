Next Article
MapmyIndia now has live Delhi Metro updates
Technology
Getting around Delhi just got easier—Delhi Metro is joining forces with Mappls MapmyIndia to give you live metro updates right in the app.
Now, you can quickly check nearby stations, routes, fares, and get real-time info on train timings and line changes—all designed to make your daily commute smoother.
DMRC data integrated into Mappls
With DMRC's data built into Mappls, planning your metro trips across Delhi-NCR is set to be way more efficient.
The partnership means less guesswork and more time saved, helping you navigate the city's metro system with confidence and ease.