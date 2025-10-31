Sony's flagship headphones now support Bluetooth's latest audio features

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM5 headphones now support Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast Audio Sharing, thanks to a new firmware update. This means you can share music or videos in real-time with friends on other compatible devices—either one-on-one or with a group via QR code. (Just note: phone calls aren't shareable yet.)

To use new features, re-pair your headphones Update your headphones using the Sony Sound Connect app, then re-pair them with Google Fast Pair.

Right now, these features are supported on recent Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones running newer Android versions.

The update also brings Gemini Live AI assistant and improved device tracking.

What are LE Audio and Auracast? Bluetooth LE Audio boosts sound quality while saving battery life compared to classic Bluetooth.

Auracast lets multiple listeners tune in at once without everyone needing to pair individually—a game-changer for sharing playlists or streams.