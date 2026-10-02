Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days include early air monitor discounts

You can grab a single monitor for $47 (down from $70) or a two-pack for $85 (was $140).

These gadgets track five key air stats, like particulate matter, VOCs, carbon monoxide, humidity, and temperature, and use the Alexa app to give you simple air quality scores plus tips on how to improve things.

They even connect with other smart devices so your purifier can kick in automatically when the air is not great.