Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days include early air monitor discounts
Technology
Amazon's "Prime Big Deal Days" are happening October 6 and 7, but some deals have already dropped early.
If you're eyeing smart home upgrades, Amazon's air quality monitors are now up to 39% off, so you do not have to wait for the main event.
Monitors track 5 air quality metrics
You can grab a single monitor for $47 (down from $70) or a two-pack for $85 (was $140).
These gadgets track five key air stats, like particulate matter, VOCs, carbon monoxide, humidity, and temperature, and use the Alexa app to give you simple air quality scores plus tips on how to improve things.
They even connect with other smart devices so your purifier can kick in automatically when the air is not great.