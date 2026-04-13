Amazon's Project Houdini preassembles key data center sections for AI
Technology
Amazon is exploring Project Houdini, a fresh approach where data center parts, like server rooms, are built in factories instead of on site.
By preassembling key sections of data centers in controlled environments, Amazon can set up new centers much faster, making it easier to keep up with the growing demand for AI.
Amazon expected to start modular production
This modular method seriously cuts down construction time and on-site labor since site prep and module building can happen at the same time.
Amazon is expected to start with select locations and partnering to make production smoother.
If this takes off, it could change how the whole industry builds for future tech needs, though finding enough power for these centers will still be a key challenge.