Amazon's Project Kuiper has nearly 400 satellites and eyes India
Amazon has nearly 400 low-Earth-orbit satellites in orbit as part of Project Kuiper, with plans to continue expanding the constellation to bring fast internet to places that need it most.
At a recent space conference, Amazon confirmed India is high on its list, thanks to its digital growth and the ongoing struggle for reliable connectivity in remote areas.
Amazon building over 15 satellites weekly
Chris Hofer, Head of International Spectrum Management and Strategy at Amazon LEO, called India one of the most promising markets because of its tech-focused government and huge demand for broadband.
To speed things up, Amazon is building over 15 satellites every week.
If Kuiper rolls out here, it will go head-to-head with SpaceX's Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb, all racing to connect rural communities across the country.