Amazon's Ring launches US app store for its security cameras
Technology
Amazon's Ring just dropped a new app store in the US aiming to make its cameras way more useful.
The store features apps for things like elder care, workforce analytics, Airbnb management, and even bird spotting.
Developers can now build and share their own tools that work with Ring devices, with no in-app payments needed.
Ring bans facial recognition, plate-reading apps
At launch, there are about 15 apps available, including options from Density (elder care) and QueueFlow (wait-time tracking).
To keep things safe and user-friendly, Ring has banned facial recognition and license-plate-reading apps after pushback over privacy.
CEO Jamie Siminoff says the goal is to add value while protecting users' privacy, a balance they're taking seriously as they grow this platform.