Amazon's Ring unveils $250 drone cam and $1,000 rover cam
Amazon's Ring has unveiled two new gadgets: the $250 Ring Drone Cam, which flies around your home on preset routes and flashes LED lights to spook intruders, and the $1,000 Ring Rover Cam, a rolling security robot for businesses with a siren and two-way talk.
Both are designed to give you more control (and some sci-fi vibes) over your security.
FAA rules restrict drone cam indoors
The Drone Cam is strictly for indoors because FAA rules don't allow it outside without supervision. It lights up when recording, so you'll always know when it's watching.
The Rover Cam, based on Amazon's Astro robot, starts shipping December 16, 2026.
With these launches, Amazon is clearly stepping up its smart security game as competition heats up in the booming home tech market.